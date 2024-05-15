Two Apprehended, Two Injured in 7-Eleven Shooting in Murfreesboro

May 15, 2024 – Murfreesboro authorities responded to the scene of a shooting that left two people injured Wednesday.

The shooting happened at the 7 Eleven Exxon on Joe. B Jackson Parkway around 2:30pm.

Police say two gunmen were taken in custody. No information was released on the shooting victims’ current conditions.

As of 4pm, the 7 Eleven and Burger King are closed as detectives investigate the motive. There are also traffic delays on Joe B. Jackson.

This is a developing story.

Source: Murfreesboro Police

