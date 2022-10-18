Tuesday, October 18, 2022
OBITUARY: Billy Ray Little

Billy Ray Little, age 75 of Murfreesboro, TN died Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Residence at Alive Hospice Nashville.

He was a native of Pikeville, KY, and a son of the late Wilburn and Dixie Little.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Robert and Glen Dean Little; mother and father-in-law, George and Clara Martin; brothers-in-law, Roger Martin, George Martin, Jr. and Wayne Martin.

Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Freda Little; son, Mark Little (Kay) of Rockvale; daughter, Anita Pinkston (husband Dennis deceased) of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Chandler and Sarah Little, Breanna Evans (Jeffrey), Alli and Isabella Pinkston; great-grandchild, Paxton Evans; brothers, Ronnie, Larry, Tim, and Kenneth Little; brothers in law and sisters in law, Mertie Carrier, Tony Martin, Joy Sutherland, and Jerry Martin; several nieces, nephews, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Little attended New Vision Baptist Church and retired from human resources at Nissan in Smyrna after 30 years of service.

Visitation will be Monday, October 17, 2022, from 4:00 until 8:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be 10:00 am Tuesday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel with burial following in Evergreen Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

An online guestbook is available for the Little family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

 

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

