WEATHER 10-18,2022 Unseasonably Cold, Windy

For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here

Yes, there will be a wind chill factor this morning as a Freeze warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. , and winds gusting to 20 mph. It is suggested also to not burn anything outdoors for the next couple of days in these windy and dry conditions. So bundle the kids at the bus stop. Maybe check on the elderly and make sure the pets are in a warm place.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday Night Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.