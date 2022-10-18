Tuesday, October 18, 2022
WEATHER 10-18,2022 Unseasonably Cold, Windy

By Clark Shelton
For your close to home LIVE radar find your county here

Yes, there will be a wind chill factor this morning as a Freeze warning is in effect until 9:00 a.m. , and winds gusting to 20 mph. It is suggested also to not burn anything outdoors for the next couple of days in these windy and dry conditions. So bundle the kids at the bus stop. Maybe check on the elderly and make sure the pets are in a warm place.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 53. Northwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Tuesday Night
Clear, with a low around 32. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.
.FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures between 24 to 32 expected.

* WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other
  sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
  plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...It will be even colder Tuesday night with
  hard freeze conditions expected again.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent
freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should
be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have
in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-
ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

