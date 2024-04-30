OBITUARY: Karen Harris

Karen Harris, age 70, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harris; mother, Bobbie Richards; and cousin, Jimmy Ray.

She is survived by her children, Brian Harris, Tommi Vowell (Clinton), and Shanon Holt (April); grandchildren, Kody Vowell, Kasey Vowell (Josh), and Javon Wright (Ashley); great-grandchildren, Trevor, Faith, Paisley, Kole, Elijah, James, Jordan, Audrey; father, Jimmy Smith and wife Annie; brother, Kenny Smith (Myra); sisters, Kristi Smith-Riggan and Lori Richards-Stewart; aunts, Becky Messia and Mary Ann Drake; cousins, Tommy Gupton-Vanatta, Tony Vanatta, Larry Dean Napier, Dana Drake; and many other family and friends.

Ms. Karen enjoyed swimming, playing, and getting some sun with her grandkids.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

Memorial donations may be made to ASPCA.

