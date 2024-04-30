OBITUARY: Marty Lee Dillard

Marty Lee Dillard, age 64 of Smyrna, Tennessee passed away on Monday, April 22, 2024.

He was a native of Nashville, Tennessee and a son of the late Lemuel Albert and Betty Jean Dillard.

He was also preceded in death by his wife, Janice Dillard, and a brother, Wayne Dillard.

Survivors include his daughter, Tiffany Ann Dumas; stepdaughters, Lori Miller and husband Andy, and Lisa Evans; grandchildren, Thomas “TJ” Dillard and wife Sophia, Cameron Dumas, Charles Dylan Stevens and wife Alexis, Shelby Helton and husband Parker, McCade Miller, Kristin Evans, Justin Evans and wife Shelby; great grandchildren, Thatcher Dillard, Gunner Stevens, Beckett Stevens, and Kollyns Stevens; a sister, Diana Addison; brother, Ricky Dillard and wife Penny; a sister-in-law, Carolyn Dillard; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Marty owned and operated Access Garage Doors of South Nashville and was a longtime member of Stones River Baptist Church where he was active in the Campground Ministries. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed growing a garden each year and fishing the Tennessee waterways. He was an excellent chef and loved cooking. He was well known for his BBQ and his cooking team “The Pit Crew”. He would never miss an opportunity to tell you about his grandchildren and how much he loved each of them.

Services will be held at a later date and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Dillard family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Marty loved all animals, especially dogs and cats. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers, memorials in memory of Marty may be made to the Rutherford County PAWS, 285 John R Rice Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37129.

