Sam Barber Announces Headlining Debut at The Ryman

Sam Barber has announced his debut headline performance at Nashville, TN’s historic Ryman Auditorium, set for Friday, October 4 with support from special guest Hans Williams.

Tickets on sale here.

Now boasting more than 4.5 MILLION total monthly Spotify listeners and a rapidly increasing fan following around the world, Barber is currently traveling North America on the epic Till I Return Tour – his biggest headline run thus far. Most dates have completely sold out.

Last month saw the premiere of Barber’s latest single, “Streetlight,” available now via Lockeland Springs/Atlantic Records here. Produced by Eddie Spear (Zach Bryan, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish), the track continues a 2024 run that includes the tender “S.O.B.,” available everywhere here. The 21-year-old Southern Missouri-based artist kicked off the new year with Live EP 001, showcasing a deeply personal onstage approach. From the first strums of a guitar opening each song, you can hear the audience members cheering wildly, and it just becomes louder once Barber starts to sing. I’m not going to lie…it’s honestly impressive.”

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy