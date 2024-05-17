Duke’s Mayo Classic Set For 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee football’s Sept. 7 non-conference matchup versus NC State in the Duke’s Mayo Classic will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC, it was announced on Wednesday.

Tickets for the contest from Charlotte’s Bank of America Stadium are on sale now at AllVols.com. For information on Tennessee’s ticket sections and pricing click here.

The contest will be the fourth between the two institutions with the Volunteers winning the previous two meetings, including a 35-21 victory in Atlanta in 2012. NC State recently played in the 2017 kickoff game against South Carolina, and Tennessee faced West Virginia in Charlotte to start the 2018 season.

The Vols are coming off their winningest two-year span in two decades under Josh Heupel , who enters his fourth season at the helm. Tennessee won nine games last fall and capped the year with a dominating 35-0 performance over Big Ten West champion Iowa in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl to finish No. 17 in the final polls.

It will be the Vols’ third game on ABC over the last 15 contests. UT’s 2023 season-opening victory over Virginia and the Citrus Bowl were also broadcast by the network.

Tennessee opens its 128th season a week earlier against Chattanooga on Aug. 31 in Neyland Stadium.

Season tickets are sold out for the second straight season, a year after the Vols led the SEC in accumulated attendance (713,405) and average attendance (101,915). Fans interested in purchasing future new season tickets can fill out the 2025 season ticket interest form.

Source: UT Sports

