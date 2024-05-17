Hike-A-Thon 2024 Raises Over $206,000 for Tennessee Conservation

In a record-breaking year, supporters of TennGreen Land Conservancy smashed fundraising goals by raising $206,914 for the environmental nonprofit during its annual Hike-a-Thon. The first-of-its-kind event in the Southeast, this fourth year of the competition was more successful than ever, inspiring 759 participants to get outdoors, and a record number of donors and sponsors.

“Our team is beyond thrilled with the incredible support from the folks who made this year’s Hike-a-Thon such a tremendous win for Tennesse conservation,” said Alice Hudson Pell, Executive Director of TennGreen Land Conservancy. “So many of us got out to explore the beauty of our natural world while raising funds to protect it for future generations and the wildlife, wildflowers, our waterways, and the list goes on. It’s all thanks to our wonderful participants, sponsors, donors, and friends in conservation.”

What is the Hike-a-Thon? This fundraising event is a month-long competition where people of all ages and abilities can explore nature and raise funds to protect Tennessee’s lands and waters. The Hike-a-Thon is free to participate in, managed virtually, and offers competitions and prizes for a wide range of outdoor enthusiasts throughout April.

“What better way is there to get out and show up for nature?” offers Mike Smith, Appalachian Bear Rescue board member and returning Hike-a-Thon participant. Smith, alongside his competing team, ”The Mountain Goats,” had an impressive event this year, hiking over 980 miles total. “This is how we share our love of the outdoors, by getting out there together and exposing others to why these things matter along the way.”

In 2024, 759 participants hiked, paddled, climbed, mountain biked, or ran nearly 13,000 miles outdoors.

Other highlights include:

9,513 miles hike by participants

79,000 feet climbed, the equivalent of climbing Mount Everest 3.5 times

34 states and 6 countries were represented, with some adventures taking place as far away as Yorkshire, UK, Black Velvet Canyon, NV, and the

Dragon Crest Trail in Krabi, Thailand

Participants also mountain biked 1,168miles, paddled 597 miles, and ran 1,679 miles on trails

Proceeds from the Hike-a-Thon benefit TennGreen Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) environmental nonprofit and Tennessee’s oldest accredited statewide land conservancy. To date, TennGreen has protected over 51,000 acres in the state and beyond. Some of these successes include expanding Fall Creek Falls State Park by more than 2,000 acres; helping partners acquire four acres adjacent to Lockeland Springs Park in east Nashville; acquiring land for the future Ducks Unlimited Park in West Memphis; and purchasing key lands along the Cumberland Trail, Tennessee’s longest linear park.

TennGreen Land Conservancy is grateful for the generosity of the Hike-a-Thon’s leading sponsors: Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics, Bearded Iris Brewing, Cumberland Kayak & Adventure Company, Sphere, Atmos Energy Corporation, and Bridgestone Americas Trust Fund.

“Cumberland Kayak & Adventure Company loves supporting TennGreen Land Conservancy, and the Hike-a-Thon is our favorite way to do it,” said Jordan Mueller, General Manager of Cumberland Kayak & Adventure Company. “We’re outside exploring Tennessee’s beautiful rivers, waterfalls, hills, and mountains every single day, which constantly reminds us how fortunate we are that TennGreen has worked tirelessly for over 25 years to protect these amazing natural resources forever.”

To view the complete list of 2024 Hike-a-Thon winners or information about sponsoring next year’s event, visit hikeathon.com.

