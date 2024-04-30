OBITUARY: Gerald ‘Jerry’ Desmond Haney II

Mr. Gerald “Jerry” Desmond Haney, II, age 50, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Tuesday, April 23, 2024.

He was born in Murfreesboro to Jerry, Sr. and Lou Northcutt Haney.

Jerry was a 1991 graduate of Meade Senior High School in Ft. Meade, MD. He was a heavy equipment operator for Elite Construction. In his spare time, Jerry enjoyed working on cars and fishing for anything that would bite. He always wore his Jordan shoes and loved eating Mexican food.

Jerry is survived by his father, Jerry Haney, Sr. and his wife Carter Ann; sons, Trent Haney, Chase Haney and his fiancée Paige Hughes, and Elijah Haney; grandchildren, Cyncere, Colton, Kaidyn, and Kingston; sister, Jennifer McCord and her partner Adam Greer; niece and nephews, Chelsea and Austin; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Lou Northcutt Haney.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy