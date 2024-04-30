OBITUARY: Douglas Doyle Golightly

Douglas Doyle Golightly, age 81 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2024.

He was a native of Greenville, South Carolina and was preceded in death by his wife Lula Mai Wrather Golightly, and parents, Home Golightly and Myrtle Whilden Barbrey.

Mr. Golightly was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was retired from vendor sales.

He is survived by his children, Bobby Pittard and wife Barb, and Sandy Gordon and husband Tony; grandchildren, Rachel, Alex, Tiffany, and several great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM on Thursday, May 2nd at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Graveside service will be at 1:00 PM Thursday at Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

