Nashville SC Earns 1-1 Draw at GEODIS Park

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (April 27, 2024) – Nashville SC earned a 1-1 draw against the San Jose Earthquakes tonight at GEODIS Park off the back of a brilliant first half Hany Mukhtar goal. The second half also saw Boys in Gold Walker Zimmerman and Tyler Boyd return to the pitch from injury.

The Midfield Magician: Mukhtar’s 19th minute goal marked his 60th regular season MLS goal in four seasons, and his 100th regular season career goal contribution (60 goals, 40 assists) in 120 games. With his goal, Mukhtar is only the 11th player in MLS history to reach this milestone in 120 games or less.

Everyone at the Castle: Nashville SC will play three of its next four matches at GEODIS Park, with five matches in 21 days, including tonight’s 1-1 draw against the Quakes. The Boys in Gold began their 2024 campaign with 11 matches in 45 days across Concacaf Champions Cup and MLS regular season play.

Next up: The Boys in Gold conclude a two-match homestand when they host CF Montréal at GEODIS Park on Saturday, May 4 at 7:30 p.m. CT. Tickets for the Star Wars Night match are available here.

