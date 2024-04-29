Top 5 Stories From April 29, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from April 29, 2024.
Burritos, tacos, margaritas, oh my! It's a great time to kick back and enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine.
Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville's beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 15th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 17.
Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy will celebrate the second anniversary of their popular Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop, restaurant, bar and music venue in Eagleville, Tennessee with a rousing Kentucky Derby viewing party on Saturday, May 4, 2024.
Quick action by firefighters from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a woman from a burning home Friday evening.
Deputy Luis Ramirez received the Sheriff's Commendation Award for recovering a 3-year-old boy believed kidnapped by his non-custodial father in March from Rossville, Ga.