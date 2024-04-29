Top 5 Stories From April 29, 2024

Morgan Mitchell
Here’s a look at the top stories from April 29, 2024.

1Food Battle – Best Mexican Restaurant in Rutherford County

best mexican rutherford

Burritos, tacos, margaritas, oh my! It’s a great time to kick back and enjoy delicious Mexican cuisine. Read more

2Centennial Park Conservancy Announces Spring Artist Lineup for Annual Musicians Corner

photo courtesy of Musicians Corner

Centennial Park Conservancy announced that Musicians Corner, Nashville’s beloved free concert series, is returning this spring for its 15th year with five weeks of live music in Centennial Park, kicking off May 17. Read more

3Grindstone Cowboy will Celebrate its Second Anniversary

Craig Campbell and his wife Mindy will celebrate the second anniversary of their popular Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop, restaurant, bar and music venue in Eagleville, Tennessee with a rousing Kentucky Derby viewing party on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Read more

4Murfreesboro Firefighters Save Woman From Burning Home

Photo: Murfreesboro Fire

Quick action by firefighters from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a woman from a burning home Friday evening. Read more

5Deputy Earns Award For Recovering 3-Year-Old From Alleged Abduction

Deputy Luis Ramirez received the Sheriff’s Commendation Award for recovering a 3-year-old boy believed kidnapped by his non-custodial father in March from Rossville, Ga. Read more

