Deputy Earns Award For Recovering 3-Year-Old From Alleged Abduction

Deputy Luis Ramirez received the Sheriff’s Commendation Award for recovering a 3-year-old boy believed kidnapped by his non-custodial father in March from Rossville, Ga.

Father John Kavin Samples, 26, of Utah was wanted for taking his son from the boy’s mother’s home in Georgia, said Walker County Detective Jonathan Camp.

The boy’s mother tried to rescue him but Samples allegedly fired rounds at the mother and missed, Camp said. He apparently tried to hit her with the car and drove away.

Walker County Sheriff’s Office notified Rutherford County Sheriff’s dispatchers about the father and son traveling on Interstate 24 and relayed the information to the midnight shift deputies.

Patrol Lt. Trey Nunley, who supervises the midnight shift, said Ramirez spotted Samples’ van at a convenience store off Old Fort Parkway. He followed Samples onto I-24 while waiting for backup deputies.

“The circumstances surrounding the abduction of the child were violent and involved the use of a firearm by an individual who had a history of violent acts making this apprehension extremely dangerous,” Nunley said.

Once sufficient deputies joined him, Ramirez stopped the car in the high-risk call.

The son was safely removed from the van.

Ramirez charged Samples and his girlfriend, Anjela Baker, with being fugitives from justice.

Detective Camp thanked the deputies who apprehended Samples and Baker.

“It is my strongest belief it saved this child’s life,” Camp said. “I was concerned for the potential this situation had to result in a violent confrontation with law enforcement.”

Nunley nominated Ramirez for the award.

“His keen observation skills combined with sound tactics and his commitment to his oath ‘to serve and protect’ all resulted in the best possible outcome of this dynamic event,” Nunley said. “Deputies represent our agency with pride and professionalism.”

Photo: Deputy Luis Ramirez receives the Sheriff’s Commendation Award for recovering a 3-year-old boy in Murfreesboro after he was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial father. Patrol Lt. Trey Nunley presented the award to Ramirez during the midnight shift roll call.

First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy