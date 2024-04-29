UT Places 60 On Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The University of Tennessee is represented by 60 student-athletes on the 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll, which was announced Thursday by league commissioner Greg Sankey.

Women’s swimming and diving led the way with 27 making the list. The men’s swimming and diving team followed with 21 members earning academic accolades. Men’s and women’s basketball each featured six student-athletes earning a spot on the honor roll.

A total of 745 student-athletes were named to the 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll. It includes the sports of basketball, equestrian, gymnastics and swimming & diving. It is based on grades from the 2023 Spring, Summer and Fall terms.

Any student-athlete who participates in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or a student-athlete who participates in a sport listed on his/her institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form is eligible for nomination to the SEC Academic Honor Roll.

The following criteria will be followed: (1) A student‐athlete must have a grade point average of 3.00 or above for either the preceding academic year (two semesters or three quarters) or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. (2) If a student‐athlete attends summer school, his/her grade point average during the summer academic term must be included in the calculation used to determine eligibility for the Academic Honor Roll. (3) Student‐athletes eligible for the Honor Roll include those receiving an athletics scholarship, recipients of an athletics award (i.e., letter winner), and non‐scholarship student‐athletes who have been on a varsity team for two seasons. (4) Prior to being nominated, a student‐athlete must have successfully completed 24 semester or 36 quarter hours of non‐remedial academic credit toward a baccalaureate degree at the nominating institution. (5) The student‐athlete must have been a member of a varsity team for the sport’s entire NCAA Championship segment.

University of Tennessee 2023-24 Winter SEC Academic Honor Roll Members

Men’s Basketball

Colin Coyne — Business Analytics

Josiah-Jordan James — Ag Leadership/Education/Communication

D.J. Jefferson — Journalism & Electronic Media

Jahmai Mashack — Psychology

Santiago Vescovi — Management

Zakai Zeigler — Retail & Merchandising Management

Women’s Basketball

Edie Darby — Biological Sciences

Tess Darby — (Master’s) Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communication

Jasmine Powell — (Master’s) Agricultural Leadership, Education & Communication

Sara Puckett — Kinesiology

Karoline Striplin — Journalism & Electronic Media

Kaiya Wynn — Kinesiology

Men’s Swimming & Diving

Micah Chambers — Kinesiology

Jordan Crooks — Supply Chain Management

Landon Driggers — Sociology

Martin Espernberger — Electrical Engineering

Jack Flanagan — Supply Chain Management

Griffin Hadley — Journalism & Electronic Media

Bryden Hattie — Advertising

Will Jackson — Accounting

Joseph Jordan — Kinesiology

Björn Kammann — Civil Engineering

Charlie Krone — Mechanical Engineering

Jacob McDonald — Construction Science & Ag Systems

Rafael Ponce De Leon Castilla — Supply Chain Management

Dillon Richardson — Marketing

Gus Rothrock — Supply Chain Management

Nick Simons — Sport Management

Jack Stelter — Supply Chain Management

Nick Stone — Sport Management

Joey Tepper — Chemistry

Joaquin Vargas — Information Sciences

Ryan Williams — Marketing

Women’s Swimming & Diving

Jordan Aurnou-Rhees — Management

Callie Borda — Therapeutic Recreation

Alyssa Breslin — Hospitality & Tourism Management

Julia Burroughs — Kinesiology

Elle Caldow — Hospitality & Tourism Management

Bailey Davenport — Sociology

Brooklyn Douthwright — Biomedical Engineering

Summer Eaker — Biological Sciences

Josephine Fuller — Psychology

Olivia Harper — Kinesiology

Sammy Huff — Marketing

Nicola Lane — Biological Sciences

Tanesha Lucoe — Journalism & Electronic Media

Margaret Marando — Architecture

Kate McCarville — Therapeutic Recreation

Mona McSharry — Kinesiology

Kailee Morgan — Teacher Education

Amber Myers — Child & Family Studies

Berit Quass — Accounting

Regan Rathwell — Kinesiology

Maddie Reese — Sociology

Elle Renner — Interior Architecture

Annie Rimmer — Recreation/Sport Management

Jasmine Rumley — Kinesiology

Sara Stotler — Sport Management

Lauren Wetherell — Psychology

Lily Wetherell — Economics

Source: UT Sports

