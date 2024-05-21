Jimmy John’s is Spicing Up Summer with a Fiery New Line-Up

With just a few days left before the unofficial start of summer, Jimmy John’s is raising the heat, debuting three brand-new offerings – the spicy Firecracker Wrap, Firecracker Jimmy Chips, and Confetti Cookie Sandwich, all available for a limited-time beginning Monday, May 20. Jimmy John’s is going where the brand has never gone before – officially taking their famous Jimmy Chips OUT of the bag and putting them IN a wrap. Guests asked and Jimmy John’s answered – the chips are in!

The centerpiece of this Firecracker feast is the Firecracker Wrap, the spiciest menu item Jimmy John’s has ever offered. This eye-catching wrap is bursting with flavor featuring a bright red jalapeno tortilla loaded with salami, turkey, fiery ghost pepper cheese, garlic aioli, Jimmy Peppers® and the pièce de résistance – Firecracker Jimmy Chips, custom created by the Jimmy John’s culinary team.

While Firecracker Jimmy Chips were first crafted as an ingredient for the new wrap, the chips are so good, they will also be available to order and enjoy on their own. Dusted in striking red, ghost pepper flavor, those who want to turn up the heat can enjoy the new limited-edition Jimmy Chips as the ideal side to any Jimmy John’s sandwich or wrap.

And because it isn’t a summer party without sprinkles, Jimmy John’s is tripling down on menu innovation to debut its first-ever double decker cookie – the Confetti Cookie Sandwich. This indulgent, summertime dessert features two sugar cookies packed with red, white and blue sprinkles, sandwiched together with rich buttercream frosting. The perfect sweet treat to balance the heat in the Firecracker offerings.

“At Jimmy John’s we’re always taking inspiration from our guests, whether it’s spotting sandwich hacks in our stores or listening to feedback through our social media channels,” said Kelly Morena, Director of Category Management at Jimmy John’s. “We know our guests have been adding chips to their sandwiches and wraps for years, and they’re always seeking bold new flavors from us. So, we created the Firecracker Wrap and Firecracker Jimmy Chips to give our guests what they’ve been craving. This combination is the perfect complement to summer, a season full of fun, excitement, and of course, heat!”

The Firecracker Wrap, Firecracker Jimmy Chips and Confetti Cookie Sandwich will all be available at Jimmy John’s locations nationwide for a limited time while supplies last, beginning Monday, May 20.

Source: Inspire

