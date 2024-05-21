Start Your Day with Wendy’s New $3 English Muffin Deal

May 20, 2024 – Wendy’s® is doubling down on better breakfast with unmatched value and quality on the go.

Starting today, customers can enjoy a mouthwatering combination of a small Seasoned Potatoes and their choice of either a Bacon, Egg & Cheese English Muffin or a Sausage, Egg & Cheese English Muffin – all for just $3*!This combo is a delicious and value-able reason to jump out of bed in the morning!

Fans hungry for something hearty and flavorful can also order the NEW Sausage Breakfast Burrito at participating locations across the U.S. Inspired by the fandom of Wendy’s Bacon Breakfast Burrito launched earlier this year, this fully loaded morning meal includes a grilled sausage patty, fresh cracked eggs, seasoned breakfast potatoes, American cheese, and cheese sauce. All these ingredients are wrapped in a tortilla and served with two Cholula® Original Hot Sauce Packets on the side for customers looking for an added spicy kick.

WHERE & WHEN:

Beginning today, fans can snag their $3 English Muffin deal and the Sausage or Bacon Breakfast Burrito at their nearest participating Wendy’s restaurant during breakfast hours. Folks can check Wendy’s store locator to find their closest location and local breakfast hours.

WHY:

Within the past year, Wendy’s has leveled up in the breakfast game, offering fans a lineup of smooth Frosty® Cream Cold Brew flavors, a sweet Cinnabon® Pull-Apart and a hearty Breakfast Burrito. Wendy’s continues to push breakfast boundaries with their premium innovation and compelling value offering, like the new $3 English Muffin deal.

HOW:

For the best value in breakfast, order the $3 English Muffin deal online, or via the Wendy’s mobile app during breakfast hours. Craving something hearty? Try Wendy’s new Sausage Breakfast Burrito at a participating location near you.

Prefer delivery? DoorDash members can get $5 off their breakfast order of $12 or more when it includes either a Sausage or Bacon Breakfast Burrito from 5/31 – 6/6, or until redemptions last.**

Psst… If you order through the Wendy’s app, you can earn Wendy’s Rewards™ points to score free food!***

Source: Wendy’s

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy