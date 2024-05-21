Man Surrenders After Holdup Inside a Home for Hours

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (May 21, 2024) The 38-year-old man who tossed a Molotov cocktail at his neighbor’s home, assaulted two other neighbors, and barricaded himself inside his home for hours now faces additional charges.

Overnight, officers took out multiple warrants on Domonique Merriweather. In addition to felony reckless endangerment, Merriweather is also charged with aggravated assault, coercion of a witness, prohibited weapons (explosive device) and two counts of assault.

He remains in custody at the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center on a $210,000 bond. A hearing is set June 25 in Rutherford County General Sessions Court.

*******************************************************************

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – (May 20, 2024) A tense situation with a man barricaded inside a home for nearly four hours ended peacefully with Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) Special Operations Unit (SOU) deploying tear gas.

Domonique Merriweather, 38, walked out of the home with his hands in the air shortly before 8 p.m. Merriweather is facing multiple charges including felony reckless endangerment. Additional charges are pending.

1 of 4

The incident began on Evanback Court around 4 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Merriweather is accused of tossing a Molotov cocktail at a neighbor’s home, and then assaulting two other neighbors, before barricading himself inside the home.

Responding officers found a package on the front porch wrapped in duct tape. As a precaution officers backed away.

MPD SOU, MPD Unmanned Aircraft Systems Team, Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) Bomb Squad, THP Robot Team, ATF, and MFRD were called to the scene to assist.

Merriweather was arrested and is being held in the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

Source: Murfreesboro Police Department

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy