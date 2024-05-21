First Horizon Park to Host MLB’s Home Run Derby X

NASHVILLE – Major League Baseball today announced that Home Run Derby X, an exciting new baseball format built around power hitting and defensive hustle, will come to First Horizon Park on Saturday, August 31, 2024. Nashville was selected as one of the four host cities for this year’s tour in the United States.

MLB Home Run Derby X will be a 3-on-3 format between four teams made up of former MLB legends, stars from the women’s baseball and softball world and baseball talent from the Middle Tennessee area. Andruw Jones and Nick Swisher will headline two of the four squads. Joining them are former University of Oklahoma softball star Jocelyn Alo and four-time member of the USA Women’s Baseball National Team Alex Hugo. More stars from the baseball and softball world will be announced leading up to the event.

HRDX is a Home Run Derby with defense. A single game takes about 30 minutes. Each player gets one at-bat of two minutes thirty seconds. During an at-bat the opposing team is in the outfield to make catches. Teams earn offensive points for home runs and defensive points for catches. At the end of the game, the team with the most points wins.

Bonus points are earned by hitting home runs into Paradise Park. During each at-bat, batters can call for a hot streak of five swings where everything counts double. In the final minute of an at-bat, batters can tag in a teammate to finish with a flourish.

Unlike a normal baseball game, HRDX will only utilize a portion of the field. Hitters will be on a stage located on the left side of the infield and will be hitting towards the existing right field wall. The home run zone – located from the Vanderbilt Health Picnic Pavilion in right-center field to section 123 in right field – will be the perfect spot for fans to catch the many home runs flying out of the park.

Tickets start at $10 for general admission. Home run zone admission is $40, with reserved seats costing $52 and inclusive home run seats that come with food and drink at $70. These prices do not include additional taxes and fees. Nashville Sounds season ticket members, partners and suite holders have access to HRDX tickets now through Thursday, May 23. Tickets will go on sale for the general public beginning on Friday, May 24 at 10 a.m. central. All tickets can be purchased online HERE or through the Nashville Sounds ticket office.

Four Middle Tennessee baseball players will be selected to join the stars in HRDX. Applications are open for you can show us your skills and tell us why you deserve to represent Nashville in the competition. Applications will close on June 12 – finalists will be selected to attend an in-person tryout on June 27, with final participants being notified by July 2.

Confirmed Participants

Andruw Jones – A 17-year Major Leaguer who spent most of his career with the Atlanta Braves from 1996-2007. He won 10 straight Rawlings Gold Glove Awards between 1998 to 2007, a Silver Slugger Award and the 2005 Hank Aaron Award Winner in addition to being named an All-Star five times.

Nick Swisher – Spent 12 years in the Majors and hit a total of 245 home runs. He was a 2009 World Series Champion with the New York Yankees and an All-Star in 2010. Swisher has played in HRDX in each of the past two seasons. He grew up in Columbus, Ohio and attended The Ohio State University.

Jocelyn Alo – Current star for the Oklahoma City Sparks of Women’s Professional Fastpitch, Alo was a two-time Women’s College World Series Champion (2021, 2022) with the University of Oklahoma Sooners. She is the NCAA all-time leader in home runs (122), slugging percentage (.987) and total bases (781). Alo became the first female member of the Savannah Bananas, signing a contract earlier this year.

Alex Hugo – Is a roving instructor in the Oakland Athletics organization. She was named the USA Baseball Sportswoman of the Year in 2019. Hugo also was named MVP of the 2019 Pan American Women’s Baseball Championship, helping Team USA earn a gold medal in the games. She began her career as a softball star at the University of Georgia and played for the Akron Racers in the now-defunct National Pro Fastpitch league.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. Single-game tickets and season ticket memberships for the remainder of the 2024 season are on sale now.

