April 29, 2024 – The Smyrna Police Department is seeking to identify the male pictured above.

On 4/18/2024, the male entered Target and attempted to take unlawful photos. He was driving a Dodge Charger.

If you have any information that could help identify this person, please contact Detective Stephen Hannah at (615) 267-5146 or at [email protected].

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Smyrna Police Department

First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy