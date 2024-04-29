Murfreesboro Firefighters Save Woman From Burning Home

Quick action by firefighters from the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department saved a woman from a burning home Friday evening.

The Amberwood Circle home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The fire reportedly started in the garage area around 8:30 p.m.

The woman, in her mid-30’s, was trapped inside the home while her husband, mother-in-law, daughter, and family dog managed to escape before the firefighters’ arrival. Engine 9 firefighters successfully rescued the woman from the burning home.

Engine 10 firefighters aggressively attacked and quickly extinguished the fire, preventing further damage to the home. They also performed a thorough secondary search to ensure no one else was in danger.

The woman was checked out on the scene by the personnel of Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services. She opted not to be transported by ambulance. Murfreesboro Police Department officers took her to the hospital in a patrol car where she was evaluated by medical staff.

The Heart of Tennessee Chapter of the American Red Cross was called upon to assist the family.

Fire crews from Engine 9, Engine 10, Ladder 4, Ladder 10, Ladder 11, Safety 1, Safety 2, Battalion Chief 1, Battalion Chief 2, and administrative staff responded to the fire.

First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy