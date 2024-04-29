Predators Stung in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Canucks



April 28, 2024 – Mark Jankowski, Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg each scored but the Vancouver Canucks were able to tie the game late and ultimately steal the 4-3 win in overtime at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday.

For 57 minutes, the Predators once again felt they’d iced a winning effort over their opponent.

Indeed, outshooting the Canucks 30-20 and capitalizing on opportunistic moments, Nashville entered the final three minutes of play leading their opponent, 3-1.

Unfortunately, that’s all the time the Canucks would need to take a 3-1 series lead.

Brock Boeser scored twice with Vancouver’s net empty to complete the hat trick and force overtime, where Elias Lindholm would ultimately put the game away for the visitors just 62 seconds in.

The result handed the Canucks a 3-1 series lead and put the Predators on the brink of elimination as they return to British Columbia for Game 5 on Tuesday.

