Murfreesboro Police Arrest Dollar General Robbery Suspects After Chase

May 1, 2024 – Murfreesboro police officers arrested two men who robbed the Dollar General on Halls Hill Pike and then led police on a short chase and foot pursuit.

The business was robbed at gunpoint around 3:10 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers spotted the getaway vehicle, a white older model Chevy Impala, and conducted a felony stop at Northfield Blvd. at Memorial Blvd. The driver sped away. The car was involved in a minor crash with another vehicle on Saddlebrook Dr. before coming to a stop at a dead end on Winthrone Dr.

Both men took off running. One robber was taken into custody nearby and the other one was one was taken into custody on Freedom Court.

The men are facing charges of armed robbery and evading.

Both were booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

MORE CRIME NEWS

Source: Murfreesboro Police

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy