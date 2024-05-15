Cumberland Men’s Golf earns At-Large Bid to NAIA National Championships

LEBANON, Tenn.–Cumberland men’s golf has earned an at-large bid into the 2024 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships. The 72nd Annual NAIA Men’s Golf National Championship will be running from May 21-24 at Dalton Golf and Country Club in Dalton, Ga.

Cumberland earns their second at-large berth into the championship field in program history and fifth in the last seven seasons. The Phoenix will be joined by Campbellsville and Lindsey Wilson from the Mid-South.

The Phoenix are ranked 13th in the final NAIA Top 25 Coaches’ Poll released just after the announcement of national tournament qualifiers..

The 156-player field consists of 19 automatic qualifying teams, who won their respective conference/independent tournament or were ranked in the final Top 25 for the conference’s second automatic berth. Automatic berths are given to conferences who have six or more schools declare at the beginning of the season. Conferences with 12+ schools who finish the conference tournament are eligible for a second automatic qualifier, as long as the second team is rated in the final regular-season Coaches’ Top 25 Poll.

