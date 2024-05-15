Vols Blank Belmont, 10-0, on Senior Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – May 14, 2024 – No. 1/1 Tennessee started fast with five runs in the first inning and cruised to a 10-0 victory on Senior Day in Tuesday’s midweek affair against Belmont at Lindsey Nelson Stadium.

The Volunteers’ pitching staff was dominant, holding the Bruins to four hits while issuing just two walks en route to recording their fourth shutout of the year.

Freshman lefthander Dylan Loy got things rolling with 2.2 scoreless innings in his fifth start of the season, striking out a pair before handing the ball off to the bullpen, which allowed just two hits over the next 4.1 innings.

Christian Moore hit his 24th homer of the year, going back-to-back with Colby Backus to lead off the sixth inning. The solo blast tied UT’s single-season program record for home runs, pulling him even with Sonny Cortez, who also hit 24 in 1998.

Reese Chapman also went yard in the Vols’ three-run sixth inning, hitting his fifth long ball of the season to cap the scoring on the night.

Source: UT Sports

More Sports News

