MrBeast and Zaxby’s Join Forces to Launch the MrBeast Box Meal

Giving fans everywhere the latest feast-worthy reason to subscribe as they unleash the MrBeast Box meal at Zaxby’s restaurants nationwide starting Thursday, May 16, 2024.

As a lifelong Zaxby’s fan, MrBeast knows his way around a Zaxby’s menu. In true MrBeast fashion, the avid philanthropist and the most followed personality on YouTube worked with Zaxby’s to hand-select some of his favorite menu items to create the ultimate meal. Like MrBeast himself, the MrBeast Box dares to be bold, original and stand out with every bite, so fans everywhere can feast like a beast.

A first-of-its-kind collab meal for Zaxby’s, the MrBeast Box is packed with flavor:

Zaxby’s 4 Chicken Fingerz™ – premium-cut tenderloin, marinated for 12 hours and hand-breaded,

– premium-cut tenderloin, marinated for 12 hours and hand-breaded, Zaxby’s Crinkle Fries – golden, crispy and have extra deep crinkles to hold its signature seasoning mix,

– golden, crispy and have extra deep crinkles to hold its signature seasoning mix, Zaxby’s Cheddar Bites – bite-sized White Cheddar cheese dipped in batter and fried to perfection,

– bite-sized White Cheddar cheese dipped in batter and fried to perfection, Two slices of Zaxby’s Texas Toast – served with a buttery garlic spread,

– served with a buttery garlic spread, Two signature sauces from Zaxby’s saucefolio – Zax Sauce® and Ranch, and

– Zax Sauce® and Ranch, and MrBeast’s new Feastables Milk Chocolate Bar – an all-new formula featuring simple, high-quality ingredients resulting in a deliciously satisfying chocolate snack and not available at any other quick-service restaurant.

The MrBeast Box will be impossible to miss, available in two collectible boxes co-designed with MrBeast, featuring his signature Beast colors and the iconic MrBeast panther logo that MrBeast fans would recognize anywhere.

The MrBeast Box is only the beginning of a year-long partnership between MrBeast and Zaxby’s. Future collaborative efforts will include video integrations, social media content and more.

The MrBeast Box meal will be available at Zaxby’s locations everywhere starting at $12.99.* Fans who are eager to feast like a beast can order the MrBeast Box in-store, online or in-app.

To stay in the know and receive digital offers throughout the promotion, join Zax Rewardz. Customers can simply download Zaxby’s app on or the or sign up online at . Fans who take their delicious chicken with a side of saucy content won’t go hungry. Keep an eye on MrBeast and Zaxby’s social channels for more feel-good action in the coming months.

*Limited time only. Prices and participation may vary. MrBeast Box includes one Feastables Milk Chocolate bar. Feastables Milk Chocolate bar not sold separately.

Source: Zaxby’s

