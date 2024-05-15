Authorities Respond to Small Aircraft Crash in Williamson County

May 15, 2024 – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Travelers are asked to avoid the area.

The WCSO is responding to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chesnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Please avoid the area. We will post as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/Lmm98SVT4E — WCSO Franklin TN (@WCSO_Sheriff) May 15, 2024

This is a developing story.

