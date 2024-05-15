OBITUARY: Sharon Joan Fisher

Sharon Joan Fisher, age 71, of Christiana, TN passed away peacefully on May 9, 2024.

Born October 31, 1952, in Augusta, GA to the late John Watson and Sonya Edwards (Osmanova).

Sharon was married for 52 years to her loving husband Adam “Charlie” Fisher, Jr, who predeceased her.

She was predeceased by her brother Johnny Watson and sisters, Wendy Sue Watson, and Sheila Watson.

She was a loving, devoted mother to her sons, Jason Fisher and Shaun Fisher, and her daughter Robyn Limbaugh and caring grandmother to her grandchildren, Jaxson Connor Limbaugh, and Reghan Limbaugh. She is also survived by her younger brothers, Glen Watson and Reuben Edwards Jr. and their families.

Her quick wit, sense of humor, and nurturing, caring nature will always be cherished by her family and friends,

A celebration of life will be held at a future date TBD. https://murfreesborofuneralhome.com

