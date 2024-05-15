Top 5 Stories From May 15, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-
0
1

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 15, 2024.

1Two Apprehended, Two Injured in 7-Eleven Shooting in Murfreesboro

Photo: Murfreesboro Police

Murfreesboro authorities responded to the scene of a shooting that left two people injured Wednesday. Read more

2Authorities Respond to Small Aircraft Crash in Williamson County

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Read more

35 Things to Know about the Franklin Rodeo 2024

photo by Jim Wood

The Franklin Rodeo returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park from May 16-18, 2024. Free parking is available on-site at the AG Expo Park for the event. Read more

4Health Inspections: Rutherford County May 14, 2024

These are the health scores for May 7-14, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more

5Missing: 69-year-old Kevin Sharp of Rutherford Co.

Kevin R. Sharp (RCSO)

Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing person, Kevin R. Sharp, 69, of Eagleville. Read more

