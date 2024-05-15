Top 5 Stories From May 15, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from May 15, 2024.
Murfreesboro authorities responded to the scene of a shooting that left two people injured Wednesday. Read more
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office posted on social media that they responded to reports of a small aircraft crash in the area of Bending Chestnut Road and Davis Hollow Road. Read more
The Franklin Rodeo returns to the Williamson County AG Expo Park from May 16-18, 2024. Free parking is available on-site at the AG Expo Park for the event. Read more
These are the health scores for May 7-14, 2024, in Rutherford County with their most recent inspection scores. Read more
Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help in locating a missing person, Kevin R. Sharp, 69, of Eagleville. Read more
