PIZZA HUT® ENTERS THE BURGER BUSINESS WITH NEW CHEESEBURGER MELT

May 14, 2024 – Starting today, Pizza Hut is entering the burger business with a better way to burger. Introducing the new Cheeseburger Melt, a parmesan-crusted thin crust Melt folded and loaded with beef, applewood-smoked bacon, onions, mozzarella, and cheddar, served with Burger Sauce on the side. The savory, cheesy, crunchy menu item ditches the bun (say goodbye to soggy bun burger deliveries) and brings together a medley of flavors for those craving a cheeseburger all wrapped into a crispy thin crust. With this handheld, Pizza Hut has cracked the code for what a cheeseburger should be: portable, crunchy, and oozing with cheese.

For the launch of the new Cheeseburger Melt, Pizza Hut is encouraging burger enthusiasts to cheat on their usual burger chain to prove their new favorite cheeseburger is now from a pizza place instead and even Better With PEPSI®. Starting today, Pizza Hut is deploying delivery drivers to make appearances at certain fast-food burger chain drive-thrus, complete with a QR code displayed on their back windows to scan for a better burger. Those that see the cars in the drive-thrus and scan the QR code asking if they want a better burger will be entered to redeem a coupon for a FREE Cheeseburger Melt and refreshing PEPSI® while supplies last. The offer is available in a few markets where the largest fast-food burger chains are headquartered: Chicago, IL and Miami, FL*.

The Cheeseburger Melt is also part of the new My Hut Box™ Offer** that allows guests to choose between Melts or a 2-topping Personal Pan Pizza®, plus a side of fries or 4 boneless wings and a 20oz drink. Melts dipping sauce included. Order a My Hut Box now starting at $6.99 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide. Click here to find the closest Pizza Hut location.

*INCENTIVES AVAILABLE FIRST-COME, FIRST-SERVED, WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. QUANTITIES ARE LIMITED. Open to legal US residents physically residing in the 50 US/DC who are 18+ years of age. Ends at 11:59:59 pm CT on 5/20/24, or when all available Incentives are depleted (whichever comes first). A minimum of 7,350 Incentives are available. Limit one (1) Incentive per person. Other restrictions apply. For full Terms, visit thecheeseburger.com/terms.

Source: Pizza Hut

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email By continuing, you accept the privacy policy