Hicklen’s Homer Heroics Lift Sounds Past Jumbo Shrimp

Jacksonville, Fla. – An offensive explosion and gem by Tyler Woessner led the Nashville Sounds (19-21) over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (17-23) 12-2 on Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark. Sixteen hits including three multi-run home runs helped throttle the Jumbo Shrimp in the first game of the series.

Up 2-1 in the sixth inning, a pair of two-run homers by Brewer Hicklen and Eric Haase gave the Sounds some breathing room, extending their lead to 6-1. In his next at-bat in the seventh, Hicklen put the game out of reach with another home run, this time of the three-run variety to cap off a six-RBI performance. He has two multi-homer games in the last week and became the first Sounds player this season with more than four RBI in a single game.

