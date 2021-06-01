Reita Katherine Gorman, age 72, passed away Friday, May 28, 2021 after a brief illness. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Marie (Harper) Harris. She is survived by her children, Charles Scott Gorman and his wife Shallen, Holly King Shelly; and grandchildren, Rachel Shelly, Lauren Shelly, Ann Shelly, and Charles Sheppard Gorman.

Dr. Gorman as so many knew her began her life in Christian County, Kentucky on October 9, 1948. She spent most of her first 30 years or so growing up and then working around Hopkinsville, Kentucky. In the 1980s she ran a very successful State Farm Insurance Agency in Rutherford County, Tennessee. Despite running a successful woman owned business before it was cool, Reita her sights set on her true passion and dream job: teaching. In 1989 she sold her State Farm business and went back to school to pursue a bachelors in English. She received her Bachelor’s in English from Middle Tennessee State University in 1991. She went on to receive her Master in English from Arkansas State University in 1995. Her Specialists Degree from the same institution in Community College Education was obtained in 1997. Finally, she received her doctorate of Education from Arkansas State in May of 1999. She began as a teaching assistant at the University of Memphis in 1991 last taught for Wonder Junior High School in West Memphis, Arkansas in 2018. Along the way she taught thousands of students from schools like Jonesboro High School to Wooddale and Central High School in Memphis. She taught college students at Arkansas State, Black River College, and Bellhaven University. She specialized in composition and Southern American Literature, and believed that good writing was good thinking.

She loved Tim O’Brien novels and Vietnam War movies. With very few exceptions, she was prone to breaking out in dance to just about any song that came out in the 60s or 70s. She loved to laugh and joke, and was always self-deprecating in her humor. Her personal library was enormous and eclectic. She devoured books and was so happy when she could discuss them with others.

Teaching was her true joy and passion. People often described her as their favorite teacher all time. She loved the process of helping students achieve their potential. Her former students often describe how encouraging and genuine she was. She was deeply committed to racial equality in access to education, and spent the latter portion of her career working in inner city Memphis schools and in the Mississippi Delta of Arkansas.

Reita read her bible daily, lived a humble life, and gave her time and talents to benefit others for so many years. She professed Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior. She lived a full life, and did things her own way.

Visitation with the family will be Sunday, May 30, 2021 4:00-6:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro.