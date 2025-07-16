Family Fun Awaits at the Tomato Art Fest at Five Points East Nashville

The Tomato Art Fest will take place this year on Friday, August 8th, 2025, from 5-10 pm and Saturday, August 9th, 2025, from 9 am-7 pm at Five Points East Nashville (1024 Woodland St, Nashville, TN 37206).

“The Tomato. A uniter, not a divider – bringing together fruits + vegetables!”

Located in Historic East Nashville’s Five Points, Tomato Art Fest is a two-day celebration that is for all ages and is free to attend!

Join us for a fun and wacky time full of art, music, food, costumes, contests, shopping, kids activities, & more!

For more information, click HERE.

Free to attend, welcoming to all, and costumes are encouraged.

Additionally, there are a few official ticketed festival events that are optional.

