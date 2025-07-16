Autoheart to Headline Exit/In in September

Autoheart is set to return for their biggest tour to date, beginning September 5, 2025. The band will headline Exit/In on September 24, 2025.

The band just released “Indigo Chateau,” the third single from their forthcoming album Heartlands, out August 15. Perhaps their most anthemic release to date, the track blends piano, strings, and angular guitar lines with a lyric that dances between menace and melancholy – it’s part love story, part nightmare, part rising-from-the-ashes call to arms.

“Indigo Chateau” is for the outsiders, the ones who don’t fit, the crooked and cracked and all the more alive because of it.

Find tickets here.

