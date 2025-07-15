Clay Walker to Make His Ryman Auditorium Debut

Hitmaking country music artist Clay Walker is set is set to make his headlining debut at the legendary Ryman Auditorium on Sunday, November 9 – tickets available now! Fans can look forward to hearing some of Clay’s most iconic hits from “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman And This Man,” “Live Until I Die,” “She Won’t Be Lonely Long” and so many more.

Often referred to as “The Mother Church of Country Music,” the Ryman has hosted generations of country legends — and this headlining debut marks a meaningful milestone in Clay Walker’s historic career. It’s a night that promises not just incredible music, but a heartfelt celebration of a legacy that’s left an undeniable mark on country music. Fans old and new won’t want to miss the chance to experience Clay’s timeless music live in such an iconic setting.

Tickets can be purchased online at: https://www.ryman.com/event/2025-11-09-clay-walker-at-7-30-pm

For more information and tour assets, please visit https://www.claywalker.com//tour/

With Clay’s undeniable talents and incredible live performances in this one-of-a-kind venue — where there isn’t a bad seat in the house — this is one show that will be sure to go down in history.

More Event News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email