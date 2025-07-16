Cory Asbury Announces Benefit for Texas Flood Victims

Nashville-based singer-songwriter Cory Asbury is announcing a special benefit concert for families impacted by the recent floods in Texas. The event, “Texas On My Mind,” will feature Asbury alongside fellow artists Kameron Marlowe, David Kushner, Dante Bowe, Amanda Cook, Madeline Edwards, Thunderstorm Artis, Ruston Kelly, Lizzie Morgan, Joe L Barnes, Rita Springer, and more. It will take place at Basement East on Monday, July 21st. Tickets are available for purchase here.

“When we first heard about the devastation in Texas, my team and I felt a profound call to action; these are our brothers and sisters, and they need our help right now,” shares Cory Asbury. “Music has always served as a bridge to hope, and there is no better time than now to bring that hope into a very dire situation.’ Every ticket sold and every dollar raised will provide actual supplies to those in need, helping to rebuild homes, restock pantries, and restore a sense of normalcy for these folks. Gathering in Nashville to sing, worship, and rally support is our tangible way of reminding these families that they are not alone and that love always shows up.”

In addition to the benefit concert, an online auction will be held to raise further funds. All money raised from this concert and auction will be donated to Youth-Reach Houston, an organization with a proven track record of supporting communities in the aftermath of major hurricanes and other natural disasters. Their boots-on-the-ground experience ensures that every dollar raised will go directly to supporting the families most affected by the floods. Through this partnership, help will reach those who need it most.

