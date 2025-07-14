6 Live Shows this Week- July 14, 2025

3 Three Dog Night

Thursday, July 17, 7:30 pm

The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville

The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band“the best singing band in theworld.”Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits like:

“Reminiscing”, “Cool Change”, “Lonesome Loser”, “The Night Owls”, “Take It Easy On Me”, “Help Is on Its Way”, “Happy Anniversary”, “We Two”, and “Man On Your Mind.”

Find tickets here.