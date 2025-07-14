6 Live Shows this Week- July 14, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Parker McCollum
Thursday, July 17, 7 pm
FirstBank Amphitheater, 4525 Graystone Quarry Lane, Franklin
Parker McCollum just released a new album titled PARKER MCCOLLUM, releasing on June 27th. In support of the new album, McCollum will make a tour stop in Franklin this week with special guests Randy Rogers Band, and Vincent Mason.
Find tickets here.
2Ateez
Saturday, July 19, 7:30 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
The K-Pop band Ateez will bring their World Tour to Nashville this week. The band was recently honored as iHeartRadio’s “K Pop Artist of the Year.” Fans their signature high energy show, this will be one of about ten shows for the band in the U.S.
Find tickets here.
3Three Dog Night
Thursday, July 17, 7:30 pm
The Pinnacle, 910 Exchange Lane, Nashville
The Eagles founding member, the late Glenn Frey, knew what he was saying when he dubbed Little River Band“the best singing band in theworld.”Through the ‘70’s and ‘80’s, LRB enjoyed huge chart success with multi-platinum albums and chart topping hits like:
“Reminiscing”, “Cool Change”, “Lonesome Loser”, “The Night Owls”, “Take It Easy On Me”, “Help Is on Its Way”, “Happy Anniversary”, “We Two”, and “Man On Your Mind.”
Find tickets here.
4Grand Ole Opry- Trisha Yearwood
Saturday, July 19, 7 pm
Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville
It’s the show that made country music famous celebrating 100 years in 2025. Performers include Trisha Yearwood who will hold an album signing after the show at the Opry store along with John Carter & Ana Cristina Cash, Zach Williams, and more.
Find tickets here.
5The Head and the Heart
Friday, July 18, 7 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue S, Nashville
The Head and the Heart is an American indie folk band. They were formed in the summer of 2009 by Josiah Johnson and Jonathan Russell. The band also includes Charity Rose Thielen, Chris Zasche, Kenny Hensley, and Tyler Williams.
Find tickets here.
6New Found Glory
Monday, July 14, 8 pm
Brooklyn Bowl, 925 3rd Avenue N, Nashville
The Franklin-based band New Found Glory will perform locally this week at Brooklyn Bowl. For over 25 years, they have entertained audiences with their energetic and catchy songs.
Find tickets here.
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!