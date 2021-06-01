Ivan Gray went home to Jesus on May 21, 2021 at age of 41.

Ivan was born to Mary and Larry Gray on August 25, 1979 in Abingdon, VA. He met his wife, Sarah while a student at Carson Newman College in 2005. They married on June 14, 2008 and went on to have one son, Bennett. Ivan went on to earn a Master of Divinity at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis. He and Sarah enjoyed a life together living in Memphis, Morristown, and most recently in Smyrna, TN.

Throughout his life, Ivan held an unwavering faith in God and confidence in the finished work of Christ for sinners such as himself. He was passionate about sharing his faith with others, particularly his son, Bennett who he began sharing his future hope of resurrection with Christ at an early age. Ivan served in local church ministry as well as various posts with the Nashville Rescue Mission discipling men to follow Christ. Ivan was a Christ-centered influence on most everyone he met, particularly on his wife and son. He served his local church, Grace Church of Smyrna, by faithfully teaching Adult Sunday School as well as serving on the Audio-Visual Team.

Ivan will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sarah (34); son, Bennett (4); as well his sisters, Mavis (Danny) Mullins, Tracy Gray, and Pamela Gray; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Tom Agnew. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to:

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary www.https://mabts.edumabts.edu click on “give”

Via Mail:

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

2095 Appling Rd

Cordova, TN 38016

In memo line of check or on-line form write: In memory of Ivan Gray