Ivan Gray

Ivan Gray went home to Jesus on May 21, 2021 at age of 41.

Ivan was born to Mary and Larry Gray on August 25, 1979 in Abingdon, VA. He met his wife, Sarah while a student at Carson Newman College in 2005. They married on June 14, 2008 and went on to have one son, Bennett. Ivan went on to earn a Master of Divinity at Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary in Memphis.  He and Sarah enjoyed a life together living in Memphis, Morristown, and most recently in Smyrna, TN.

Throughout his life, Ivan held an unwavering faith in God and confidence in the finished work of Christ for sinners such as himself.  He was passionate about sharing his faith with others, particularly his son, Bennett who he began sharing his future hope of resurrection with Christ at an early age.  Ivan served in local church ministry as well as various posts with the Nashville Rescue Mission discipling men to follow Christ.  Ivan was a Christ-centered influence on most everyone he met, particularly on  his wife and son.  He served his local church, Grace Church of Smyrna, by faithfully teaching Adult Sunday School as well as serving on the Audio-Visual Team.

Ivan will be lovingly remembered by his wife, Sarah (34); son, Bennett (4); as well his sisters, Mavis (Danny) Mullins, Tracy Gray, and Pamela Gray; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and dear friends.

Funeral services will be conducted Sunday, May 30, 2021 at 3:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Pastor Tom Agnew. Interment Nolensville Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be Sunday from 1-3 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to:

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary www.https://mabts.edumabts.edu    click on “give”

Via Mail:

Mid-America Baptist Theological Seminary

2095 Appling Rd

Cordova, TN 38016

In memo line of check or on-line form write: In memory of Ivan Gray


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here