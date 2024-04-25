OBITUARY: Thomas ‘Buddy’ Cox

Thomas “Buddy” Cox heard the words “Well done thy good and faithful servant” early in the morning on April 23, 2024. He had an amazing welcoming committee when he reached Heaven, because many of his loved ones and friends were there to greet him.

He was married to Betty for 61 years. They shared a beautiful life together and truly were an example of commitment and love. Jesus was at the center of their marriage and together they instilled in their daughters the love of Christ. Buddy and Betty were each strong on their own, but deeply committed to be one forever. They shared many adventures over the years and always put family first. Their love for the outdoors was unmatched and they enjoyed family camping trips together for over 50 years. They traveled to many gospel singings and enjoyed “hunting for a good deal” at each place they visited. He affectionately called her “Sweetie”.

Buddy and Betty have two Daughters; Sharon and Amanda. Sharon, the oldest and Amanda, the youngest, were both Daddy’s girls. He was the best Daddy to both. Sharon’s husband, Dossett, was his son-in-law, and Daddy’s chosen successor to take care of all his girls here on Earth. He has five grandchildren, Peyton Thomas Punch, Nikko, Asia, Gauge, and Jade Waddell. He had one Sister-in-law and Brother-in-law, Freddy and Martha Stein, two nieces, two nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews.

Buddy was a man of many talents. He could fix anything he set his mind to fixing. He enjoyed refinished furniture and could make antique pieces of furniture look brand new. He was a perfectionist about each piece he worked on. He only worked on furniture for the family because he said if he ever refinished a piece for anyone and they were not pleased it would hurt him so.

He proudly served in the US Air Force stationed lastly at Sewart Air Force Base in Smyrna. He was a mechanic in the Air Force which led to his experience for his life career.

Buddy was a mechanic for American Airlines for 35 years. He provided for his family well and worked hard to provide everything we needed. He shared his mechanical talent with many by either fixing their vehicle or troubleshooting the issue. He was known to help people who needed it without expecting anything in return. He truly had a servant’s heart.

He enjoyed reading Westerns and had a collection of every Louis Lamour book that was published. He whittled on cedar pieces of wood and loved to see how thin and long he could make each stroke that he shaved off the wood. He was a fisherman in his early family years but gave up fishing after taking his girls fishing and both hooking him in the head! He thought there was no other truck to pull his camper with other than a Ford truck.

In addition to camping, he loved boating. He spent many hours walking the banks of Percy Priest looking for treasures, while the rest of us swam and enjoyed family time. Fall Creek Falls held a special place in his heart. He met many campers who became special friends. He enjoyed spending time with “the gang” and the many good times they all had together over the years. He felt truly blessed with great friends, many as close as family.

While each person associated with Buddy will miss his smile, his bright eyes, his flat top haircut, and his ability to fix things, we are happy that he has been made whole again in heaven. Enjoy your reward in heaven sitting at the feet of Jesus.

A Gathering of Family and Friends for Buddy will be held Saturday, April 27, 2024 from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home & Memorial Gardens, 5350 NW Broad Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37129, followed by a Celebration of Life beginning at 1:30 PM. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

