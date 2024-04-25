OBITUARY: Miguel Hurtado Madrigal

Miguel Hurtado Madrigal of Murfreesboro passed away Monday, April 22nd.

He is preceded in death by parents, Ignacio Hurtado and Refugio Madrigal and brothers, Abel Hurtado and Rafael Hurtado.

He is survived by wife of 36 years Gabriela C. Perez; children, Miguel A. (Thomas) Hurtado, Jorge I. (Grace) Hurtado, Jose V. (Chelsea) Hurtado and Elvis G. (Audrey) Hurtado; grandchildren, Emma Rose Hurtado and baby boy Hurtado; siblings, Rosario, Jesus, Josefina, Ignacio, Socorro, Salvador, Jose and Luz.

Miguel was a professional contractor and will be remembered by his love for his family and friends. He enjoyed playing with his granddaughter, and had a numerous passions including eating, cooking carnitas, riding motorcycles, gardening, and cheering on the Guadalajara Chivas. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Visitation for Miguel will be held Thursday, April 25 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Woodfin Funeral Chapel (1488 Lascassas Pike Murfreesboro, TN 37130). A Funeral Mass will be held Friday, April 26 at 12 noon at the Saint Rose of Lima Catholic Church (1601 N. Tennessee Blvd. Murfreesboro, TN 37130). Interment will follow in the Evergreen Cemetery. Sons will serve as pallbearers

PARTLOW FUNERAL CHAPEL in care of arrangements. 615-444-7007 www.partlowchapel.com

