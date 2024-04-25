OBITUARY: Ann Kathryn ‘AK’ Brian Scott

On April 22, 2024, Ann Kathryn “AK” Brian Scott entered the gates of Heaven and joined her parents, Hubert Murrel and Evie Lou Brian, her brothers, Hubert Murrel Brian, Jr. and Glenn Brian, and her husband, Judge Jerry Scott.

Until they see her again in Heaven, Ann Kathryn will be greatly missed by her daughters, Susan Scott VanDyke and her husband Will of Brentwood, TN, and Ashley Scott Kelley and her husband Jon of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Claire VanDyke, David VanDyke, Luke VanDyke, Evie Kelley and Ian Kelley.

Growing up in the rural area of Ethridge, Tennessee, Ann Kathryn had the privilege of riding with her Mennonite neighbors in their horse and buggy to go to town. She enjoyed gardening with her mom, tinkering with her dad on automobiles and all things in a garage, and driving the tractor on the wrong side of the road at the age of 12 from her cousin’s house after helping her pierce her ears the old-fashioned way with a hat pin.

The curly red-head learned to play piano and played for each church she attended from the age of nine and throughout her life. She could always be found at the front of the church at either the piano or the organ. Her musical ability will be missed by many. She met her husband while working at the bank in Lawrenceburg, TN, and then became a Registered Nurse, devoting many years of working in operating rooms in Waynesboro, TN, Florence, AL and Murfreesboro, TN before retiring.

Much known by her southern accent, her way of saying, “Hey, Doll”, and her smile, she could win an audience without ever trying. She bravely walked the course of vascular dementia since 2020 and entertained many with her piano skills up until the end of her life playing from her hymnal.

Visitation with the family will be held at Roselawn Funeral Home at 5350 NW Broad St., Murfreesboro, TN on Friday, May 3, 2024 from 2:00 pm to 3:00 pm. Immediately following the visitation, friends and family are welcome to join Ann Kathryn’s family for a celebration of her life from 3:00 pm. to 4:00 pm. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

