OBITUARY: David C. Leverette

David C. Leverette, age 91, of Murfreesboro, passed away Monday, April 22, 2024.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years Wanda Cook Leverette (the pride and joy of his life), his parents Stanley C. Leverette and Pauline Heath Leverette, stepmother Bessie Mullins Leverette, and son-in-law Rick Taylor.

A native of Rutherford County, Mr. Leverette was a Christian, a 1950 graduate of Murfreesboro Central High School, and a 1954 graduate of Middle Tennessee State College. He was also a 1955 graduate of USMC Officers Candidate School and served in the United States Marine Corps for three years.

Mr. Leverette was an avid bowler of sixty-five years. He was a charter member of the National Senior Games, a 1997 Nationals Senior Olympic Bowling Champion, and held several district and state titles. Mr. Leverette was a retired architectural draftsman and real estate broker. He was also a member of the Middle Tennessee Studebaker Drivers Club and MTSU Varsity Club.

He is survived by his sons Ronald Leverette and wife Eunice, Brian Leverette and wife Connie, Michael Leverette and wife Caroline, and daughter Renee Leverette; grandchildren Aimee Leverette and husband Josh Green, Jason Leverette, Alex Leverette, and James Leverette and wife Alexis; step-grandchildren Tina Williams, Rachael Ross, Lauren Young, Ricky Taylor, Jr. and wife Katherine, and Michael Taylor; great-grandson Ethan Taylor; brother Paul Leverette and wife Yvonne.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.woodfinchapel.com

