Rena Engel Talley

Rena Engel Talley – Age 94 of Smyrna, TN. May 27, 2021. Preceded in death by husbands, James D. Engel and Claude W. Talley. Rena had great faith in her Heavenly Father and has now gone home. She always enjoyed travelling and seeing God’s creation. Her family was very important to her. She loved her children, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. Rena was a people person – she loved everyone.

Survived by daughters, Claudia (Jerry) Maddux and Cheryl (Neil) Davis; grandchildren, Tracey Pruitt, Shannon (Kevin) Fleet, Jessica (Joseph) King and Derek (Lauren) Davis; great-grandchildren, Austin and Hunter Pruitt, Kyler and Trinity Fleet, Bradley King and Alayna Davis; and sister, Betty Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Phillip Robinson. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Her Family will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here