Rena Engel Talley – Age 94 of Smyrna, TN. May 27, 2021. Preceded in death by husbands, James D. Engel and Claude W. Talley. Rena had great faith in her Heavenly Father and has now gone home. She always enjoyed travelling and seeing God’s creation. Her family was very important to her. She loved her children, grandchildren and especially her great-grandchildren. Rena was a people person – she loved everyone.

Survived by daughters, Claudia (Jerry) Maddux and Cheryl (Neil) Davis; grandchildren, Tracey Pruitt, Shannon (Kevin) Fleet, Jessica (Joseph) King and Derek (Lauren) Davis; great-grandchildren, Austin and Hunter Pruitt, Kyler and Trinity Fleet, Bradley King and Alayna Davis; and sister, Betty Johnson.

Funeral services will be conducted Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road by Rev. Phillip Robinson. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. Her Family will serve as Pallbearers. Visitation will be Tuesday from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 615-331-1952.