Discover the Magic of Nashville Zoo’s Fall Zzzoofari Overnight Experience

The Fall Zzzoofari Slumber at the Nashville Zoo (3777 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN) takes place on Saturday, August 30th, 2025, at 4 PM.

Join the Nashville Zoo for a unique overnight camping experience as you sleep under the stars just a short distance from the snoozing animals.

Recommended for families with kids ages 4-12 years old, Zzzoofari Slumber features a variety of activities during the evening and breakfast the next morning. Campers also receive free entry to the Zoo on Sunday.

Pricing:

Participants (age 4+) | Members – $45, Non-members – $65

Toddlers (ages 2-3) | Members – $25, Non-members – $45

More information and registration HERE.

