Jerry R. Warrick, age 78, of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away at home surrounded by members of his family on Sunday, May 30, 2021. A native of Smyrna, TN, he was the son of the late Jessie R. and Opal Long Warrick. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Tommy Warrick, Bobby Warrick, Brenda Ghee, and Frances Carol Warrick.

Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN, with Brother Brent Fuller officiating. A graveside service will follow in Mapleview Cemetery in Smyrna at 12:30 p.m.

He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Elaine J. Warrick; children, Jerelynn Saunders and her husband Sean, John R. Warrick and his wife Kim, Steven Edward Warrick and his wife Kimberly Ann, and Tracy L Deweese; siblings, Martha Sue Perry, Betty Lou Todd, and Dennis Warrick and his wife Jody; grandchildren, Jaimeson, Jessica, Kristina, Justin, Kayla, Casondra, and Emily; along with many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Mr. Warrick was a member of Wilson Line Baptist Church. He was a proud carpenter and loved working with his hands framing houses and building. He enjoyed singing, bowling, and being with his family. He was a proud Mason, a member of the Nashville Scottish Rite, York Rite Bodies, and the Al Menah Shriners Temple. He had a passion for helping children with disabilities and took pride in helping to set up and run fundraisers. He will be greatly missed by all those who knew him.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials in memory of Mr. Warrick can be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro with a Masonic Service at 7:00 p.m.


