MPD School Safety Division Earns Model SRO Agency Award

The Murfreesboro Police Department School Safety Division (SSD) receives the Model SRO Agency Award from the National Association of School Resource Officers (NASRO) for its creative and innovative approach to school-based policing within Murfreesboro City Schools.

NASRO presented the award at its 35th annual School Safety Conference in Grapevine, Texas on July 8. SSD Lieutenant Chris Williams and School Resource Officers Joshua Burkhart, Caleb Donnell, and Austin Ernst accepted the award on behalf of the department.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to the safety and well-being of our students and school communities,” Lieutenant Williams said. “Our division exists to intervene as law enforcement, serve as public safety educators, and act as mentors to the young people we protect. This award is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of our team, and we will continue striving to set the standard for school-based policing.”

“The Model SRO Agency Award is presented to agencies for exemplifying – in training, policies and standards – the NASRO triad concept (which describes an SRO’s role as an informal counselor, public safety educator and law enforcement officer) and for demonstrating creative and innovative approaches to school-based policing,” according to the NASRO website.

The Murfreesboro police SSD was one of nine other law enforcement agencies receiving the Model SRO Agency award, and the only one in Tennessee.

