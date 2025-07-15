Lady A Unwraps Christmas Tour for 2025

It’s Christmas in July! Lady A announces their 2025 THIS WINTER’S NIGHT TOUR, spreading 12 days of Christmas music, joy and magic this December. The holiday tour will launch on Dec. 5 in Atlanta, GA at The Woodruff Arts Center’s Atlanta Symphony Hall and will wrap with three consecutive shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. Presale tickets for most dates are available beginning this Wednesday (7/16) at 10 a.m. local time with the code HOLLYJOLLY, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (7/18) at 10 a.m. local time at LadyAMusic.com.

The trio’s inaugural Christmas tour will kick off after the release of On This Winter’s Night: Volume 2 on Sept. 26. Both the upcoming album and tour will be packed with holiday classics as well as new festive originals as a companion and refresh of On This Winter’s Night.

“We have been in such a season of family and that’s the first thing we think of when we think of Christmas and the Holiday Season,” said Lady A’s Hillary Scott. “We hope this record and our first-ever Christmas tour will be an opportunity for families and fans to usher in the Holiday Spirit with fun, joy and gratitude.”

Watch their tour announcement below.

