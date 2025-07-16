Harken Hall Garden Concert Series will Feature Henry Cruz Band

The Harken Hall Garden Concert Series Presented by Yazoo plays host to Henry Cruz Band Sunday, July 20 at 5:00 p.m. at 514 Madison Station Boulevard in Madison.

Celebrate the weekend with a laid-back evening in a beautiful outdoor garden space while enjoying live music surrounded by lush greenery, local food trucks and fully stocked bars.

A native Nashvillian, 22-year-old Henry Cruz plays original rock ‘n roll music with touches of blues, country and soul delivering a show of experienced songwriting and musicianship with his live band “Henry Cruz Band.”

This is the perfect way to celebrate the weekend with family and friends with live music, great food, cold drinks and a relaxed vibe you won’t find anywhere else. The late afternoon event will be held in the Harken Hall Garden adjacent to the Hall and will feature food trucks, a beer garden and fully-stocked bars featuring Yazoo.

Tickets are $10 in advance and are available at www.harkenhall.com. Tickets at the door are $15. Harken Hall is located at 514 Madison Station Blvd, Madison, TN 37115, with complimentary parking.

