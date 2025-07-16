Domino’s Deal is Back! Order Any Pizza with Any Toppings for $9.99

Domino’s Pizza Inc. is bringing back its “Best Deal Ever” promotion! Customers can enjoy any pizza with any toppings for $9.99 each when they order online between July 7 and August 3, 2025.

Domino’s $9.99 deal includes Hand Tossed, Handmade Pan, New York Style, Gluten Free and Crunchy Thin Crust, as well as an assortment of sauces and toppings.

Domino’s Unveils Secret Menu Pizzas

Want to take advantage of the “Best Deal Ever” with Domino’s best-kept secret menu pizzas? Customers can build the following secret menu pizzas for $9.99 each, as recommended by Domino’s very own pizza chefs:

Rachel’s Sweet Buffalo: New York Style Crust with robust-inspired tomato sauce and pepperoni, bacon, pineapple, and hot buffalo sauce

Spencer’s Garlic Parm Bananza: Handmade Pan Crust with garlic parmesan sauce and sausage, banana peppers, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese

Hannah’s Alfredo Veggie Melt: Crunchy Thin Crust with alfredo sauce and spinach, feta, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and Parmesan/Asiago cheese

To build any of these underground favorites and partake in the $9.99 deal, customers should visit dominos.com or use Domino’s mobile app.

Source: Domino’s

