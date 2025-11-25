OBITUARY: Mr. Somvang Phouangbandith

Mr. Somvang Phouangbandith was born in Laos on April 22, 1950. He passed away on November 20, 2025 at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife, Marcie Cha; children, Joe Phichit ,Susan Phichit, and Bo phichitchaleunsak; and five grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00-2:00 PM on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with cremation to follow.