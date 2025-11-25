OBITUARY: Mr. Somvang Phouangbandith

By
Michael Carpenter
-
0
30
Mr. Somvang Phouangbandith Obit

Mr. Somvang Phouangbandith was born in Laos on April 22, 1950. He passed away on November 20, 2025 at the age of 76.

He is survived by his wife, Marcie Cha; children, Joe Phichit ,Susan Phichit, and Bo phichitchaleunsak; and five grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 12:00-2:00 PM on Sunday, November 30, 2025 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will begin at 2:00 PM with cremation to follow.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

This obituary was published by Obituaries provided free for the community.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!



RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR