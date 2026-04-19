55th Annual Spring Craft Fair Returns at Centennial Park

The 55th Annual Spring Tennessee Craft Fair returns to Centennial Parkin Nashville May 1–3, 2026, transforming the grounds surrounding the iconic Parthenon into a vibrant outdoor marketplace celebrating the best of handmade art and fine craft.

More than 200 juried artists from across Tennessee and seven states that border Tennessee will showcase and sell their original work. Artwork will include a wide range of mediums, clay, fiber, wood, glass, metal, jewelry, painting, photography, and mixed media. Recognized as one of the region’s premier fine craft events, the fair offers visitors a unique opportunity to meet artists, learn about their creative processes, and purchase one-of-a-kind work directly from the makers.

In addition to shopping, attendees can enjoy live artist demonstrations throughout the weekend, providing an up-close look at traditional and contemporary craft techniques. These demonstrations offer insight into the skill, creativity, and dedication behind each piece.

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Families are encouraged to visit the Children’s Activity Tent, where hands-on art experiences inspire creativity for all ages. The fair is not just for kids- adults are invited to participate and explore their own creativity as well.

A curated selection of Nashville’s favorite food vendors will be on site, offering a variety of local cuisine to enjoy throughout the day.

This free, community-focused event includes:

• 200+ juried fine craft artists

• Live craft demonstrations

• Hands-on children’s activities

• Local food vendors

• Free admission

• Free parking and shuttle service on Saturday and Sunday from the HCA parking lot, with wheelchair accessibility.

The Spring Tennessee Craft Fair has become a must-attend cultural event for collectors, design enthusiasts, and families alike, celebrating the rich tradition and vibrant future of handmade craft.

Event Hours: Friday,

May 1: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, May 2: 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Sunday, May 3: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

About Tennessee Craft Tennessee

Craft works to continue and create Tennessee’s fine craft tradition. With more than 500 members statewide, the organization connects independent makers and their audiences through craft fairs, exhibitions, professional development, mentorship, and educational programs. Learn more at www.tennesseecraft.org.

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